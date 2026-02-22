DT
Home / World / UAE Cybersecurity Council announces systematic terrorist cyberattacks targeting vital sectors thwarted

UAE Cybersecurity Council announces systematic terrorist cyberattacks targeting vital sectors thwarted

ANI
Updated At : 06:50 AM Feb 22, 2026 IST
Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 22 (ANI/WAM): The UAE Cybersecurity Council has announced that the national cyber system has successfully thwarted organised cyber attacks of a terrorist nature that targeted the country's digital infrastructure and vital sectors in an attempt to destabilise the nation and disrupt essential services.

In this context, the Cybersecurity Council affirmed that the safety of individuals, the protection of personal data, and the continuity of critical services remain top priorities. It underscored that the national cybersecurity and cyber defence system operates around the clock with high efficiency, in cooperation with service providers, national and international entities, and specialised organisations, while also leveraging strategic partnerships and advanced international technical expertise to strengthen protection, accelerate recovery, and enhance national digital resilience.

The Council indicated that the attacks included attempts to infiltrate networks, deploy ransomware, and conduct systematic phishing campaigns targeting national platforms. The attacks also involved the exploitation of artificial intelligence technologies to develop sophisticated offensive tools, reflecting a qualitative shift in the methods employed by terrorist groups and their ability to harness modern technologies to carry out digital attacks.

The Council reiterated its full commitment to safeguarding the digital domain, preserving stability, and rejecting any targeting of critical infrastructure and civil services.

It urged all members of the public to report any cyber threats or suspicious attempts through officially approved channels to ensure the security of the nation's digital environment and the continuity of its institutions under all circumstances. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

