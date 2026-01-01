DT
Home / World / UAE dazzles world as 2026 begins with spectacular fireworks, exemplary security

UAE dazzles world as 2026 begins with spectacular fireworks, exemplary security

ANI
Updated At : 06:10 AM Jan 01, 2026 IST
Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 1 (ANI/WAM): The UAE ushered in the New Year 2026 with a majestic celebratory scene that captured global attention, as the country's skies transformed after midnight into an open-air stage for innovative fireworks displays and dazzling light formations.

Massive crowds of Emiratis, residents, and tourists gathered to document these exceptional moments.

The celebrations crowned tireless efforts and proactive plans implemented by security and service authorities to ensure the event reflected the nation's distinguished reputation.

In the capital, Abu Dhabi, the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba recorded a notable turnout, blending grand fireworks with a rich heritage atmosphere to deliver a fully immersive visual and auditory experience.

Festive gatherings and fireworks also lit up the Saadiyat cultural district and the Corniche, radiating joy in welcoming the New Year.

In Dubai, the emirate reinforced its status as one of the world's premier New Year's destinations, with eyes fixed on Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai. The area hosted a unique visual spectacle combining laser technology and fireworks in perfect harmony, alongside wide-ranging celebrations at Burj Al Arab, Palm Jumeirah, and Global Village.

These scenes were complemented by fireworks illuminating skies across all emirates, from Sharjah's waterfronts to Ras Al Khaimah's launch platforms, which continue to set world records, as well as Ajman, Umm Al Qaiwain, and Fujairah, forming a unified national symphony of celebration.

The success reflected an integrated operational framework and extensive logistical preparedness. Approved traffic and security plans demonstrated maximum effectiveness in managing millions of visitors while ensuring smooth movement across key routes and event areas.

Intensive field deployment of patrols, civil defence, and ambulance teams, supported by smart monitoring technologies, helped create a safe festive environment. In turn, the public showed high levels of awareness and full compliance with organisational guidelines, presenting the UAE as a global benchmark in efficiently and professionally managing major events. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

