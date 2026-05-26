UAE delegation participates in GLOBSEC Forum 2026 in Prague

Prague [Czech Republic], May 26 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates participated in the GLOBSEC Forum 2026, held in Prague, Czech Republic, from May 21 to 23, 2026, as part of a high-level delegation led by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

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Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State, took part in high-level discussions at the Forum on global security, defence, technology, and the changing international order, reflecting the UAE's continued engagement with key international forums and its commitment to multilateral dialogue.

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On the sidelines of the Forum, Nusseibeh held a series of bilateral meetings with senior European and international counterparts focused on strengthening bilateral relations, exploring opportunities for cooperation, and exchanging views on regional and global developments.

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Nusseibeh met with Anita Orban, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary, with the meeting highlighting the growing bilateral ties between the UAE and Hungary, and the shared commitment to expanding cooperation in areas including trade and investment, energy transition, advanced technology, artificial intelligence, and defense. The two sides exchanged perspectives on key regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Nusseibeh also met with Ferit Hoxha, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Albania, with the two sides reaffirming the strong ties between the UAE and Albania and discussing prospects for advancing cooperation across areas including infrastructure, renewable energy, innovation, tourism, and coordination in multilateral forums. They also exchanged views on developments in the Middle East and efforts to promote regional stability and security.

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The UAE's participation in GLOBSEC 2026 underscores its commitment to advancing international dialogue, building constructive partnerships, and contributing to collective efforts to address shared global challenges. (ANI/WAM)

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