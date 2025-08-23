DT
Home / World / UAE delegation reviews Alexandria University's programmes in preparation for opening its branch in Abu Dhabi

UAE delegation reviews Alexandria University's programmes in preparation for opening its branch in Abu Dhabi

ANI
Updated At : 06:10 AM Aug 23, 2025 IST
Alexandria [Egypt], August 23 (ANI/WAM): A UAE delegation, headed by Sheikh Khalifa bin Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Alexandria University, visited Alexandria University in Egypt to review preparations for its new Abu Dhabi branch, which will open for the 2025/2026 academic year.

This initiative aligns with both the "UAE Vision 2030" and "Egypt Vision 2030", aiming to bolster the knowledge economy and improve human resource competitiveness in the region.

During the visit, the delegation was briefed on Alexandria University's strong global rankings and academic programs. They also toured the Smouha University Hospitals, noting the advanced medical facilities.

Sheikh Khalifa highlighted that the new branch will provide unique educational opportunities, including joint and dual degrees with global institutions.

During the visit, the President of Alexandria University, Dr. Abdelaziz Konsowa, spoke about the university's highly-skilled faculty and its ability to produce graduates who meet the UAE's development needs.

He also discussed the university's international partnerships with top American and European universities in fields like medicine, engineering, and AI, as well as its "Technology Park" project, which links research to the needs of the knowledge-based economy. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

