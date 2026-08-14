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Home / World / UAE denounces Iranian attack on ADNOC vessels in Strait of Hormuz as "act of piracy"

UAE denounces Iranian attack on ADNOC vessels in Strait of Hormuz as "act of piracy"

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ANI
Updated At : 01:03 PM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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Cairo [Egypt], August 14 (ANI): The United Arab Emirates issued strong condemnation of an Iranian attack targeting two commercial vessels affiliated with the state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) in the Strait of Hormuz.

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In an official statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the UAE highlighted that the assault represents a flagrant violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2817, which underscores "the importance of freedom of navigation, and rejected the targeting of commercial vessels or the obstruction of international maritime routes."

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The ministry noted that no injuries were reported in the incident.

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Characterising the aggression as maritime intimidation, the Ministry recognised that targeting merchant vessels and leveraging the Strait of Hormuz constitutes acts of piracy by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

"Targeting commercial shipping and using the Strait of Hormuz as a tool of economic coercion or blackmail represents acts of piracy by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps, and constitutes a direct threat to the stability of the region, its peoples, and global energy security," the statement read.

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The UAE warned that such hostile acts pose a direct and severe threat to regional stability, the safety of coastal populations, and the security of global energy supplies.

Reiterating its call for international compliance, the UAE stressed "the need for Iran to halt these unprovoked attacks, ensure its full commitment to an immediate cessation of all hostilities, and the complete and unconditional reopening of the Strait of Hormuz in order to safeguard regional security and maintain the stability of the global economy and trade."

Subsequently, Egypt also condemned the Iranian attack on UAE vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, and urged a halt to threats against maritime security.

In a statement posted on X, the Egyptian Ministry of Foriegn Affairs recognised the attack as a threat to maritime safety and free movement of ships through the critical chokehold.

The Arab Republic of Egypt strongly condemns the attack targeting two vessels belonging to the UAE's "ADNOC" company while transiting the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday evening, August 13. This attack constitutes a threat to the security and safety of maritime navigation and the free movement of ships through one of the world's most critical international waterways," the statement read.

Expressing full solidarity with the "sisterly United Arab Emirates", Egypt underscored the need to halt "all acts that threaten the security and safety of international navigation or put civilian vessels and facilities at risk."

"It further emphasises the imperative of respecting international law to contribute to de-escalation and preserve the security and stability of the region," the statement added.

Earlier, Al Jazeera, citing Emirati media, reported that the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) had also confirmed that "two of its vessels were attacked while transiting" the waterway on Thursday evening.

The company noted that the situation was "brought under control."

This comes after Iran rejected US President Donald Trump's claim that the United States has "total control" over the Strait of Hormuz, saying the strategic waterway remains blocked and will not be reopened until Tehran's conditions are accepted.

The Persian Gulf Strait Authority, in a post on X, said Trump's claims and repeated statements by US officials that the Strait of Hormuz was no longer blocked did not change the situation.

"Claims and repeated posts by U.S. officials that the Strait of Hormuz is no longer blocked do not change the reality: the Strait of Hormuz remains blocked and will not be reopened until Iran's conditions are accepted," the PGSA said.

Further, Iran's newly appointed head of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Mohsen Rezaei warned that Tehran will not fully reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz until the United States meets "all the conditions." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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