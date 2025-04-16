UAE Deputy PM Abdullah Bin Zayed meets head of Abu Dhabi BAPS Hindu Mandir

Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 16 (ANI): Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), extended a warm welcome to Swami Brahmaviharidas, head of the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, on Monday, the official website of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha announced in a statement on their website.

As per the statement, during the meeting, both sides underlined the importance of promoting the universal values of peace, coexistence, and harmony.

The statement highlighted that the meeting between the two emphasised that tolerance in the UAE is a value deeply rooted and integrated into the fabric of Emirati society, a home to more than 200 nationalities and a hub for diverse cultures who live in security, safety, and prosperity.

"This discussion reflects the UAE's commitment to supporting peaceful coexistence and mutual understanding, strengthening bridges of communication and dialogue, and achieving common benefits in a way that contributes to stability and prosperity regionally and internationally. Over the next 50 years, the UAE will continue to further its efforts to maintain its status as one of the leading countries in the world to live and work in, based on its future-focused vision and keenness toward realising sociocultural diversity", the statement by the Swaminarayan Santha said.

Notably, the statement observed that while expressing his heartfelt appreciation for the President of the UAE, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Swami Brahmaviharidas shared comprehensive plans for the Mandir's development and the upcoming international centres of BAPS in various countries and cities.

In appreciation of continued guidance and inspiration throughout the temple's ideation and creation, Swami Brahmaviharidas presented a special 'Crystal Gift of Gratitude' as a token of inner gratefulness. The BAPS delegation also included Swami Aksharatitdas, Shri Ashok Kotecha and Pranav Desai, the statement noted.

Swaminaryan Santha underscored how the BAPS Hindu Mandir has become a symbol of global harmony, reflecting the UAE's commitment to tolerance and coexistence. This constructive meeting underscores the strong bond between the UAE and the Hindu community, highlighting the UAE's dedication to fostering an environment of greater tolerance, peace and understanding. (ANI)

