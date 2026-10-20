UAE Deputy PM Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan lands in Mumbai to discuss bilateral partnership

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20 (ANI): UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, landed in Mumbai on Monday to further strengthen the bilateral partnership between the two nations.

He was recieved and welcomed by Shri Mangalprabhat Lodha, Minister, Skill Development Department of the Government of Maharashtra.

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Announcing his arrival, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jasiwal wrote in a post on X, "A warm welcome to HH Sheikh @ABZayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of UAE, as he arrives in Mumbai on an official visit to India. He was received by Shri Mangalprabhat Lodha, Minister, Skill Development Department of the Government of Maharashtra."

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Highlighting the significance of the UAE Deputy Prime Minister's visit, the MEA spokesperson added, "This high-level visit reflects the close and regular engagement between India and the UAE, and will further strengthen our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership."

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/2112227612596863141?s=20

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External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also extended a warm welcome to the Emirati Deputy Foreign Minister, expressing optimism over their bilateral talks.

"Delighted to welcome DPM & FM UAE @ABZayed to Mumbai. Look forward to our talks," he wrote on X.

Delighted to welcome DPM & FM UAE @ABZayed to Mumbai. Look forward to our talks. 🇮🇳 🇦🇪 https://t.co/uZxsao6hBe — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 19, 2026

Earlier on Friday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a meeting with Ras Al Khaimah ruler Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi on Friday, with deliberations centred on enhancing bilateral relations and addressing the situation in the Gulf.

Following the engagement, EAM Jaishankar shared on X, "An honour to meet HH Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah and member of the UAE Supreme Council. Grateful for his insights on further strengthening India-UAE ties and deepening engagements with the region. The situation in the Gulf also came up for discussion."

The External Affairs Minister was on an official visit to the UAE from October 14-16.

On Thursday, EAM Jaishankar participated in a discussion addressing 'The Continental Corridors: Who Connects the Heartland?' during the Raisina Middle East Dialogue held in Abu Dhabi. In his remarks, he noted that India is actively cultivating its capabilities and forging trusted partnerships within a shifting global environment.

Recapping the session on X, EAM Jaishankar stated, "A good discussion today on 'The Continental Corridors: Who Connects the Heartland?' at Raisina Dialogue Middle East. Made the following points: Competition has intensified, new chokepoints have emerged, and the willingness to leverage advantages has grown. Globalisation cannot be reversed, but it must be navigated with greater resilience. IMEC is already shaping regional thinking on connectivity. As the global landscape evolves, India is building its own strengths and establishing trusted partnerships."

The second edition of the Raisina Middle East was hosted in collaboration with the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in Abu Dhabi from October 14-15.

Earlier, on Wednesday, EAM Jaishankar held a meeting with his UAE counterpart, Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, focusing on bilateral ties and international matters.

Reflecting on that interaction, EAM Jaishankar communicated on X, "A warm and productive meeting with DPM and FM Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan of UAE. Exchanged perspectives on bilateral and global issues in the spirit of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership." (ANI)

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