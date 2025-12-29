Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 29 (ANI/WAM): The competent authorities of the United Arab Emirates have arrested Roberto Carlos Alvarez Vera, an Ecuadorian national listed on Interpol's Red Notice, in response to a request from the relevant authorities of the Republic of Ecuador.

The governments of the United Arab Emirates and Ecuador affirmed that this outcome underscores the firm commitment of both countries to upholding the rule of law and strengthening international cooperation in combating transnational crime, including narcotics networks.

Furthermore, both sides emphasised their commitment to maintaining effective channels of communication between their respective central authorities, reflecting a shared determination to advance judicial cooperation and further reinforce bilateral relations. (ANI/WAM)

