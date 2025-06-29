UAE Embassy in Delhi highlights expanded visa-on-arrival for Indian nationals

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in New Delhi has reaffirmed the significance of the UAE's expanded visa-on-arrival policy for Indian nationals, positioning it as a key milestone in advancing bilateral cooperation and people-to-people engagement.

Indian passport holders with valid residence permits from Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, Korea, and Singapore are eligible to obtain a visa on arrival at all UAE entry points.

The expanded eligibility, which has been implemented since 13 February 2025, represents a significant step in broadening and simplifying travel between the Republic of India and the UAE.

This expansion adds to the existing eligibility criteria, which allows Indian nationals to obtain a visa on arrival if they hold a valid visa, residence permit, or Green Card from the United States, the European Union, or the United Kingdom.

Open and facilitated travel plays a central role in strengthening the human dimension of international relations.

For countries with deep economic, cultural, and strategic linkages like the UAE and India, mobility is not only a logistical necessity but a symbol of mutual trust. By removing barriers to entry and enabling smoother cross-border movement, visa-on-arrival initiatives foster more dynamic connections between citizens, investors, students, and professionals, reinforcing the bilateral partnership at every level.

Abdulnasser Alshaali, PhD, Ambassador of the UAE to India, emphasised the significance of the announcement, stating: "The expansion of the UAE's visa-on-arrival programme for Indian nationals is a reflection of our enduring partnership with the Republic of India. It is a practical step that will make it easier for families to reconnect, professionals to collaborate, and businesses to grow across borders. As two dynamic and forward-looking nations, we are committed to building even stronger bridges between our people and economies."

India remains one of the UAE's largest and most dynamic partners in trade, investment, and tourism. The expanded visa policy is expected to further boost cross-border mobility, with positive implications for education, tourism, family visits, and professional exchange.

The decision forms part of the UAE's long-term vision to build eased connectivity and open people-to-people exchanges with India, and represents a tangible step toward realising a more integrated and future-oriented bilateral partnership. (ANI)

