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Home / World / UAE embraces Eid spirit with dazzling lights, bustling markets

UAE embraces Eid spirit with dazzling lights, bustling markets

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ANI
Updated At : 06:10 AM May 27, 2026 IST
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Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 27 (ANI/WAM): A festive atmosphere has spread across the UAE ahead of Eid Al-Adha, with streets, squares and bridges illuminated by decorative lights and colourful displays, while markets and shopping centres have witnessed strong activity as families prepare for the occasion.

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Cities across the country have been adorned with festive installations, illuminated greetings and colourful lighting displays along major roads and key areas, adding to the celebratory mood.

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At the same time, shopping malls and local markets have seen a surge in visitors purchasing Eid essentials, supported by promotional offers and seasonal discounts that have boosted commercial activity across the retail sector.

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The momentum has also extended to e-commerce platforms and digital stores, which recorded increased demand amid growing consumer preference for online shopping, driven by convenience, diverse options and rapid delivery services.

Shopping centres have also emerged as key family entertainment destinations through accompanying events and activities, attracting visitors daily and adding vibrancy to the Eid celebrations nationwide.

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The occasion reflects values of loyalty and belonging through the festive scenes witnessed across the country and the public's eagerness to share the joy of Eid in a safe and exceptional atmosphere that embodies the UAE's social cohesion and cultural diversity. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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