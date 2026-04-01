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Home / World / UAE exits OPEC, signals major shift in global energy policy

UAE exits OPEC, signals major shift in global energy policy

Strategic move aims to boost flexibility in oil production amid global energy market volatility

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Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:00 AM Apr 29, 2026 IST
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The United Arab Emirates on Tuesday announced its exit from the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and the broader OPEC+ grouping from May 1, marking a significant shift in its long-term energy strategy.
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In an official statement, the UAE’s Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure said the decision followed a comprehensive review of its production policy, current and future capacity, and was aligned with national economic priorities.

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The move comes at a time when the UAE has been trying to leverage its own foreign policy in West Asia, diverging from some positions of OPEC’s de facto leader Saudi Arabia, as the world grapples with an energy shock caused by the ongoing US-Iran war.

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The statement said the decision reflected the country’s evolving energy profile and increased focus on expanding domestic production while maintaining a “responsible, reliable and forward-looking” role in global energy markets.

The UAE emphasised that its exit did not signal a retreat from global energy cooperation. Instead, it aimed to enhance flexibility in responding to market dynamics while continuing to contribute to stability. “Our policies will be guided by responsibility and market stability, taking into account global supply and demand,” the statement said.

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Acknowledging more than five decades of association, the UAE said it valued its longstanding cooperation within OPEC, which it joined in 1967 through Abu Dhabi and continued after its formation in 1971. It expressed appreciation for the role of both OPEC and OPEC+ in maintaining market balance.

The statement highlighted that global energy demand was expected to grow steadily despite short-term volatility, including disruptions in the Arabian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, and underscored the need for a flexible, reliable and affordable supply system.

After the exit, the UAE said it would continue investing across the energy value chain — including oil, gas, and renewables, and low-carbon solutions — and bring additional production to markets in a gradual and measured manner aligned with demand conditions.

Reaffirming its commitment to global market stability, the UAE said it would remain actively engaged with international partners while pursuing economic diversification and long-term energy transition goals.

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