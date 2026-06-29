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Home / World / UAE expresses solidarity after 14 die in Saudi helicopter crash

UAE expresses solidarity after 14 die in Saudi helicopter crash

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ANI
Updated At : 05:38 AM Jun 29, 2026 IST
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Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 29 (ANI): The UAE on Sunday expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia and conveyed condolences over the helicopter crash that killed 14.

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In a statement, UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, "The UAE has expressed its solidarity with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia over the victims of the Saudi Aramco helicopter crash in Ras Tanura, which resulted in the deaths of all those on board. In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its people over this tragedy."

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All 14 people onboard a helicopter operated by Saudi Aramco perished after it crashed in Ras Tanura on Sunday, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) informed, citing the country's Ministry of Energy.

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"The Ministry of Energy regrets to announce that a helicopter operated by Saudi Aramco crashed in Ras Tanura on Sunday, June 28, 2026, at approximately 6:00 a.m," SPA said.

As per the SPA, the accident resulted in the death of all 14 individuals on board, all of whom were Saudi nationals.

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The relevant authorities have launched a full investigation to determine the cause of the crash. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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