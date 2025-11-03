UAE expresses solidarity with Afghanistan, conveys condolences over victims of Mazar-e Sharif earthquake
Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 3 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with Afghanistan over the victims of an earthquake that struck Mazar-e Sharif city, in northern Afghanistan, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of a number of people.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the people of Afghanistan over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured. (ANI/WAM)
(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)
