UAE expresses solidarity with Afghanistan, conveys condolences over victims of Mazar-e Sharif earthquake

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 3 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with Afghanistan over the victims of an earthquake that struck Mazar-e Sharif city, in northern Afghanistan, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of a number of people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the people of Afghanistan over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured. (ANI/WAM)

