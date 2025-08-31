DT
Home / World / UAE expresses solidarity with Egypt, conveys condolences over victims of train accident

ANI
Updated At : 10:20 PM Aug 31, 2025 IST
Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 31 (ANI/WAM): The UAE expressed its solidarity with the Arab Republic of Egypt following a train derailment in Matrouh Governorate, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of a number of people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) conveyed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of Egypt over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

