UAE expresses solidarity with India, conveys condolences over victims of bus crash carrying pilgrims

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 18 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with the Republic of India over the victims of a crash between a bus carrying Umrah pilgrims and an oil tanker, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.

Advertisement

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people the Republic of India over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured. (ANI/WAM)

Advertisement

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)