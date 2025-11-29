UAE expresses solidarity with Indonesia, conveys condolences over victims of floods, landslides

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 29 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Republic of Indonesia over the victims of floods and landslides on Sumatra Island, which resulted in dozens of deaths and the displacement of thousands.

Advertisement

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of Indonesia over this tragedy. (ANI/WAM)

Advertisement

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)