UAE expresses solidarity with Poland, conveys condolences over death of jet pilot

UAE expresses solidarity with Poland, conveys condolences over death of jet pilot

ANI
Updated At : 11:50 PM Aug 30, 2025 IST
Abu Dhabi [UAE] August 30 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with the Republic of Poland and conveyed its sincere condolences over the crash of a Polish Air Force jet, which resulted in the death of its pilot.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) conveyed the UAE's sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the victim, and to the government and people of Poland over this tragedy. (ANI/WAM).

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

