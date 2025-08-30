UAE expresses solidarity with Poland, conveys condolences over death of jet pilot

Abu Dhabi [UAE] August 30 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with the Republic of Poland and conveyed its sincere condolences over the crash of a Polish Air Force jet, which resulted in the death of its pilot.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) conveyed the UAE's sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the victim, and to the government and people of Poland over this tragedy. (ANI/WAM).

