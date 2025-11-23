UAE expresses solidarity with Sri Lanka; conveys condolences over victims of landslide

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 23 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Republic of Sri Lanka over the victims of the landslide in the Central Province that resulted in several deaths.

Advertisement

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of Sri Lanka over this tragedy. (ANI/WAM)

Advertisement

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)