UAE expresses solidarity with Sudanese people; conveys condolences over victims of Darfur landslide

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 3 (ANI/WAM): The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Sudanese people over the victims of the devastating landslide in the Darfur region, which resulted in the deaths of more than a thousand people and the destruction of the village of Tarasin in the mountainous Jebel Marra area.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) conveyed the UAE's sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the people of Sudan over this tragedy, reaffirming that the UAE stands in solidarity with the Sudanese people during this difficult time. (ANI/WAM)
(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Already a Member? Sign In Now