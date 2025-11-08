UAE expresses solidarity with Vietnam; conveys condolences over victims of typhoon

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 8 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates has expressed its sincerest condolences and solidarity with the Socialist Republic of Vietnam over victims of Typhoon Kalmaegi, which struck large areas of central Vietnam, resulting in a number of deaths and significant damage to property.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of Vietnam over this tragedy. (ANI/WAM)

