UAE expresses solidarity with Vietnam; conveys condolences over victims of typhoon

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 8 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates has expressed its sincerest condolences and solidarity with the Socialist Republic of Vietnam over victims of Typhoon Kalmaegi, which struck large areas of central Vietnam, resulting in a number of deaths and significant damage to property.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of Vietnam over this tragedy. (ANI/WAM)
(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Already a Member? Sign In Now