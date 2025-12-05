DT
Home / World / UAE field hospital continues to provide medical services to Gaza Strip residents

UAE field hospital continues to provide medical services to Gaza Strip residents

ANI
Updated At : 06:15 AM Dec 05, 2025 IST
Gaza [Palestine], December 5 (ANI/WAM): The UAE field hospital in Gaza continues to receive patients and deliver specialised medical services to residents of the Strip, reaffirming its humanitarian commitment to providing comprehensive healthcare and essential treatment services. The hospital's work is part of the UAE's ongoing efforts to support the healthcare sector and alleviate the suffering of civilians amid challenging humanitarian conditions.

Abdulrahman Hamad Al Aryani, Director of the UAE field hospital in Gaza, said, "We continue our work at the field hospital with full readiness to provide medical care to the people of Gaza. This comes within the framework of ongoing cooperation with the Ministry of Health in Gaza and the World Health Organisation to ensure patients receive effective and timely treatment."

He added, "We strive to deliver necessary healthcare services at the highest level of preparedness, with a focus on rapid response to urgent medical needs and supporting the health sector in addressing current humanitarian challenges."

Ali Al Shehhi, Head of the UAE Mission in Gaza, said the UAE field hospital and the teams of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 continue to receive patients and offer essential healthcare services across various specialties, ensuring an effective response to the urgent medical needs in the Strip.

He added that these efforts fall within the UAE's ongoing humanitarian role in strengthening healthcare services and alleviating the suffering of Gaza's residents under difficult humanitarian circumstances.

The UAE field hospital in Rafah recently received a female patient suffering from neck fractures, who underwent a successful surgery performed by the specialised medical team. The patient expressed her gratitude to the UAE for its humanitarian efforts in the Strip and thanked the medical staff for the care and services she received at the hospital. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

