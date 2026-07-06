UAE Field Hospital in Gaza receives OCHA delegation

Gaza [Palestine], July 6 (ANI/WAM): The UAE Field Hospital in the Gaza Strip hosted a delegation from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), which reviewed the hospital's medical and treatment services for patients and the injured as part of the UAE's ongoing humanitarian support for Gaza's healthcare sector.

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The delegation included Suzana Tkalec, Deputy Humanitarian Coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory; Taher Ibrahim, Head of OCHA's Office in the Gaza Strip; Emma Fitzpatrick, WHO Health Cluster Coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory; and Heba Al Najjar, WHO Emergency Medical Team Coordinator based in Gaza.

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During a tour of the hospital's various departments, the delegation reviewed the workflow and the medical and specialised services provided to patients.

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Members also received a briefing on the hospital's healthcare system and the efforts of UAE medical teams to deliver treatment in line with the highest professional standards to help meet the growing healthcare needs in the Gaza Strip.

The meeting explored ways to strengthen cooperation and coordination between humanitarian and international organisations to sustain healthcare services and enhance the humanitarian response in the Gaza Strip.

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The visit concluded with the exchange of commemorative gifts between the UAE medical mission and the visiting delegation.

The exchange underscored the importance of partnership and cooperation in advancing humanitarian and healthcare efforts. (ANI/WAM)

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