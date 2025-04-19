UAE Floating Hospital welcomes 3rd batch of Indonesian medical professionals

Al Arish [Egypt], April 19 (ANI/WAM): The UAE Floating Hospital in the Egyptian city of Al Arish has received the third group of Indonesian medical personnel, consisting of 25 doctors and nurses from various specialities.

This comes within the framework of ongoing bilateral cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Indonesia, and as part of the joint humanitarian initiative under "Operation Chivalrous Knight 3".

This step aims to strengthen the hospital's capabilities and increase its readiness to handle critical and complex cases. The inclusion of the Indonesian team supports the efforts of the Emirati medical staff working at the hospital and expands the scope of healthcare services provided, in line with the highest global standards in medical and nursing care.

This collaboration reaffirms both countries' commitment to enhancing their partnership in the humanitarian and relief fields.

Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Director of the UAE Floating Hospital, stated that the arrival of the third group of Indonesian medical personnel to work alongside the Emirati team in supporting Palestinian brothers from the Gaza Strip reflects the deep historical ties between the UAE and Indonesia.

The UAE Floating Hospital is considered one of the most prominent humanitarian initiatives by the UAE in the region. It was inaugurated on 23rd February 2024, to provide comprehensive healthcare services to the wounded from the Gaza Strip.

The hospital is equipped with 100 beds, 100 companion beds, fully equipped operating rooms with the latest technology, as well as intensive care units, radiology, and laboratory departments.

Since its inauguration, the hospital has provided more than 8,600 medical services, performed over 3,300 surgeries across various specialities, delivered more than 3,700 physiotherapy sessions, and fitted 23 prosthetic limbs for Palestinian patients from the Gaza Strip.

This initiative underscores the UAE's commitment to its humanitarian approach, extending aid to affected populations and strengthening its international partnerships to provide relief and urgent medical support in times of crisis. (ANI/WAM)

