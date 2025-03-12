DT
PT
Home / World / UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed, French Minister of Economy, Finance and Industry explore joint cooperation

ANI
Updated At : 07:12 AM Mar 12, 2025 IST
Paris [France], March 12 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met in Paris with Eric Lombard, Minister of the Economy, Finance and Industry of France.

The meeting explored avenues for joint cooperation between the two countries across various sectors, particularly in economic, investment, trade and industrial fields, as well as other areas of mutual interest.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed the UAE's commitment to strengthening its strategic relations with France and leveraging all available opportunities to develop and enhance bilateral cooperation frameworks for the prosperity of both nations.

He also extended his best wishes to France and its people for continued progress and prosperity.

The meeting was attended by Reem Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Noura Bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State; Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs; Fahad Saeed Al Raqbani, UAE Ambassador to the French Republic; and Omar Saif Ghobash, Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and UAE Non-Resident Ambassador to the Vatican. (ANI/WAM)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

