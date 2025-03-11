DT
UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed meets French Minister of Armed Forces in Paris

UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed meets French Minister of Armed Forces in Paris

ANI
Updated At : 07:11 AM Mar 11, 2025 IST
Paris [France], March 11 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Sebastien Lecornu, Minister of the Armed Forces of France, as part of the UAE Top Diplomat's working visit to Paris.

Upon his arrival at the French Ministry of Armed Forces, Sheikh Abdullah was received with an official welcome ceremony, where the national anthems of the United Arab Emirates and the French Republic were played, and a guard of honour was assembled in salute to him.

Following the official welcome, Sheikh Abdullah held a joint meeting with Minister Sebastien Lecornu, during which they discussed the strategic relations between the two countries and their cooperation in defence fields.

The two ministers also reviewed and exchanged views over several regional and international issues of shared interest.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State; Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs; Fahad Saeed Al Raqbani; and Omar Saif Ghobash, Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and UAE Non-Resident Ambassador to the Vatican. (ANI/WAM)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

