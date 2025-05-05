DT
Home / World / UAE, France collaborate on 1-Gigawatt AI Data Center in pioneering tech partnership

The United Arab Emirates and France have signed a landmark agreement to jointly develop a 1-gigawatt AI data center, which is poised to become the largest facility of its kind in Europe, as reported by Khaleej Times.
ANI
Updated At : 07:41 PM May 05, 2025 IST
Paris [France] May 5 (ANI): The United Arab Emirates and France have signed a landmark agreement to jointly develop a 1-gigawatt AI data center, which is poised to become the largest facility of its kind in Europe, as reported by Khaleej Times.

This ambitious project involves a multi-billion-euro investment from the UAE and represents a major step forward in the two nations' shared vision to lead the global AI landscape.

The French presidency emphasised that this collaboration reflects a deep commitment to advancing cutting-edge technologies and reinforcing strategic international partnerships in the rapidly evolving field of artificial intelligence.

This major initiative is part of a broader strategic partnership in AI that was established during discussions in February between Emirati officials and French President Emmanuel Macron.

According to Khaleej Times, both nations underscored their shared objective to advance the AI value chain through collaborative investments, cutting-edge infrastructure, and comprehensive research efforts that span both the public and private sectors.

The data center will form the core of a larger AI "campus" envisioned to support state-of-the-art technological development.

As cited by Khaleej Times, the project will involve the deployment of advanced AI technologies, including high-performance computing chips, alongside the creation of initiatives to nurture talent and develop AI expertise on both local and international levels.

Further, the agreement includes the establishment of virtual data embassies, which will ensure the development of sovereign AI and cloud infrastructures within both countries.

The announcement of this partnership came during an international AI conference held in Paris, where global experts gathered to discuss the promises and risks of emerging AI technologies.

This ambitious undertaking highlights the strength and dynamism of UAE-France relations and signifies a major stride in building energy-efficient, high-capacity infrastructure for next-generation AI systems.

Both countries have pledged to closely monitor the progress of these initiatives with the aim of deepening their collaboration in the rapidly evolving fields of artificial intelligence and cloud computing. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

