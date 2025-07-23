UAE halts deportation of Afghan allies as US begins visa processing

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 23 (ANI): The Trump administration has reached an agreement with the United Arab Emirates to halt the deportation of Afghan allies who worked alongside U.S. forces, ensuring they can remain in the UAE while their U.S. visa applications are processed, Khaama Press reported.

Advertisement

According to Khaama Press, visa processing has now officially begun in the UAE for Afghan interpreters and soldiers, marking a significant step toward securing their safe relocation to the United States. The agreement follows reports that the UAE was preparing to forcibly return some Afghans to Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, triggering international concern.

The decision was made in coordination with senior U.S. officials, including the Vice President, the Secretary of State, and the White House Chief of Staff, Khaama Press stated. Emirati authorities were also involved in finalizing the deal.

Advertisement

A senior White House official told Khaama Press that President Donald Trump has "ordered a full effort to begin the safe and permanent resettlement of these Afghan allies." The U.S. State Department is now actively reviewing individual visa cases.

The development has renewed hope for thousands of vulnerable Afghans who supported American military and diplomatic efforts over the past two decades. Many of them have faced prolonged delays and uncertainty regarding safe passage, Khaama Press reported.

Advertisement

The agreement is seen as a meaningful step toward honoring the United States' commitments to its wartime allies and also helps ease recent diplomatic tensions caused by earlier deportation threats, according to Khaama Press.

If fully implemented, Khaama Press noted that this agreement could become a model for how the U.S. responds to future crises involving allied personnel, offering a structured path to safe resettlement.

But even as the U.S. begins processing visas for Afghan allies in the UAE, Khaama Press reported that a U.S. federal court has rejected a request to delay the termination of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Afghan nationals -- a move that now puts thousands at risk of deportation and the loss of work authorization.

According to Khaama Press, U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang in Maryland ruled on July 10 that Afghan TPS holders will not be allowed to retain their legal status while a broader legal challenge proceeds in court. As a result, the protections currently extended to thousands of Afghans in the U.S. will end on July 14, 2025.

"This ruling affects approximately 11,700 Afghan migrants who were granted TPS after the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan in 2021, rendering return to the country unsafe," Khaama Press reported.

Immigrant rights organisations have contested the Biden administration's decision to end TPS for Afghan nationals, claiming it is "unfair and politically motivated," according to Khaama Press. Advocates argue the administration is disregarding the grave human rights concerns in Afghanistan, particularly the persecution of vulnerable communities.

Human rights defenders have raised alarm over the ruling, warning that forced returns could have dangerous consequences. "Sending Afghans especially women and girls back to Taliban-controlled Afghanistan is dangerous," one rights group noted.

Human Rights Watch and the United Nations have both documented extreme gender-based repression under the Taliban regime. Khaama Press highlighted these reports, noting that the Taliban's treatment of women amounts to "gender apartheid."

The situation remains volatile, with widespread restrictions on freedom, education, and employment for women. Legal experts and human rights activists are urging swift action from the U.S. government and Congress. They recommend passing legislative solutions such as the Afghan Adjustment Act or expanding humanitarian programs to safeguard Afghan TPS holders.

Without intervention, thousands of Afghans could face forced deportation to a country where they may be subjected to violence, repression, and loss of basic rights, Khaama Press added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)