DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / UAE: Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Reserve Forces Command in Abu Dhabi

UAE: Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Reserve Forces Command in Abu Dhabi

During the visit, Sheikh Hamdan was accompanied by Major General Staff Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, along with a number of senior officials.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:31 PM Apr 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 2 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, today visited the Reserve Forces Command in Abu Dhabi, and reviewed their readiness and outstanding achievements in enhancing the nation's defence capabilities.

During the visit, Sheikh Hamdan was accompanied by Major General Staff Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, along with a number of senior officials.

Sheikh Hamdan praised the Reserve Forces for their readiness and efficiency, highlighting their crucial role in supporting the Armed Forces and ensuring security and stability. He also recognised their dedication to serving the nation.

Advertisement

At the end of the visit, Sheikh Hamdan expressed pride in the organisation and extended his best wishes for its continued success in serving the nation, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces. (ANI/WAM)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper