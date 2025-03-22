UAE: Hazza bin Zayed visits Saif bin Mohammed on occasion of Ramadan

Al Ain [UAE], March 22, (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, visited Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan at his Rest House in Al Ain.

During the meeting, which included an iftar banquet, they exchanged greetings on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan and prayed to Almighty Allah to return these blessed days with goodness, prosperity, and blessings upon the UAE. They also prayed for bestowing the nation with the blessings of continued security, safety, stability, and prosperity under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. (ANI/WAM)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)