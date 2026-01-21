Davos [Switzerland], January 21 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates participated in a high-level dialogue session that discussed the role of soft power in strengthening economic resilience and rebuilding trust in a world experiencing increasing volatility, as part of the 2026 Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The session formed part of the Global Soft Power Summit, held in Davos for the first time, and brought together senior international leaders to discuss how countries can navigate geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty, and shifting global perceptions through credible and forward-looking national strategies.

The session featured The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Former Prime Minister of Canada, Sarah Al Amiri, UAE Minister of Education, and David Haigh, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Brand Finance, and focused on the theme of soft power as a strategic asset in a world increasingly shaped by conflict, competition, and economic fragmentation.

Discussions centred on the findings of the Global Soft Power Index 2026, which assesses the perceptions and influence of 193 countries based on insights from more than 150,000 respondents worldwide.

Participants explored how reputation, trust, education, governance, innovation, and economic credibility have become decisive factors in shaping long-term national competitiveness and resilience, alongside traditional measures of hard power.

The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau addressed the evolving global context in which economic and geopolitical pressures are reshaping international relations.

Trudeau underscored the growing importance of credibility, consistency, and values-driven leadership in maintaining global trust and influence. He noted that soft power, when grounded in authenticity and long-term commitment, can support stability, cooperation, and resilience even amid heightened global uncertainty.

Sarah Al Amiri highlighted the importance of education, science, and future skills as foundational pillars of national soft power.

She emphasised that investment in human capital, knowledge systems, and innovation ecosystems plays a critical role in shaping global perceptions, strengthening economic resilience, and enabling societies to adapt to rapid change.

Amiri noted that countries that prioritise education and future readiness are better positioned to build trust, attract talent, and sustain long-term growth in an increasingly complex global environment.

David Haigh presented key insights from the Global Soft Power Index 2026, highlighting how global perceptions are shifting as many countries face declining trust and reputational challenges. He emphasised that soft power has become a vital tool for economic resilience, enabling nations to safeguard investor confidence, strengthen trade relationships, and maintain relevance on the global stage.

Haigh noted that countries that invest strategically in reputation, governance, education, sustainability, and innovation are better equipped to withstand external shocks and navigate periods of disruption.

The dialogue examined how soft power contributes directly to economic outcomes by influencing investment flows, trade partnerships, talent attraction, and global confidence. Participants discussed the growing convergence between soft power and economic strategy, stressing that national branding is no longer a communications exercise but a core element of economic and development policy.

The session also explored the role of education, innovation, and responsible governance in shaping future-oriented national narratives. Participants agreed that countries able to align their economic ambitions with social progress, sustainability, and human development are more likely to maintain durable influence and competitiveness in the years ahead.

The session concluded by reaffirming that soft power is not a substitute for economic fundamentals, but a multiplier that enhances resilience, trust, and long-term value creation. Speakers emphasised that in a world marked by uncertainty and fragmentation, credible national strategies rooted in education, innovation, and global cooperation are essential to building stable and future-ready economies.

The dialogue reflected the UAE's broader participation at the World Economic Forum 2026, where the country continues to contribute actively to global discussions on economic resilience, governance, education, and sustainable development. Through its engagement at Davos, the UAE reinforces its role as a constructive and forward-looking partner committed to strengthening international cooperation and shaping a more resilient global economy. (ANI/WAM)

