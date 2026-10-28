UAE honours Captain Machchhar and flydubai crew with First-Class Order of Zayed II for their courage

Dubai [UAE], October 28 (ANI): Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, on Tuesday conferred Captain Smit Machchhar and the crew of the Flydubai aircraft Flight FZ1073 with the First-Class Order of Zayed II, recognizing their courage and efforts to protect passengers during a serious in-flight terror incident. The honor was presented by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.

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Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, in the presence of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also received the crew members on Tuesday.

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On September 30, flight FZ1073, operating from Dubai to Tel Aviv, was diverted to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, following a serious incident in the flight deck. Captain Machchhar was injured, while crew members, off-duty pilots and passengers helped bring the situation under control. The aircraft landed safely, and all 172 passengers and crew were reported safe.

During the meeting, the dignitaries praised the crew's role and courage, appreciating the high level of responsibility they demonstrated in maintaining the safety and security of the passengers, stressing that preserving human safety and security is the highest priority and ultimate value of the UAE.

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While Machchhar was receiving treatment for his injuries, Sheikh Hamdan had him and praised his courage, sense of responsibility and commitment to protecting human life.

The Deputy Prime Minister expressed pride in Captain Machchhar being part of the "story of our nation."

"During a visit to Captain Smit Machchhar… the flydubai pilot who embodied the highest degrees of courage, responsibility, and care for human life. From us, and from the leadership of the nation, he has our full appreciation and praise. We are proud that he is part of our team… part of the story of our nation… and part of what the UAE stands for… a nation of compassion… a nation of peace… and a nation of life," he wrote in a post on X.

Earlier, in an interview with UAE’s state-owned The National, Captain Machchhar recalled the incident, stating he suffered several blows in an attack by the co-pilot before he could open the cockpit door.

“The first time when I was hit … my thought was something's gone horribly wrong with the aircraft structure, which has fallen on my head. It almost made me fall on my control column. In the next couple of seconds, when the hits kept on coming, (I realised) it was the other person who I thought was supposed to be on the team.”

“My immediate action was to free myself from the seat belts. And I tried to just block the blows as much as I could, because the blows were coming on the head… While the first few blows came in, my vision … it was so narrow. I lost a lot. I was just looking (at) outlines,” he told The National.

“Immediately, my hand went to the knob which opens the door. And (I was) screaming for my colleagues. I believe that was the first time when I lost consciousness. I fell face down in the cockpit,” he added.

As the plane plunged 17,000 feet, he said, “The scariest thing that I heard and felt was the engines spooling down.”

Even after the horrific incident, he told The National, “Did my love die for aviation? Not at all. Not at all. I'm just glad that I was able to do my part.”

Machchhar managed to unlatch the cockpit door, allowing passengers and off-duty crew members to enter and restrain the co-pilot, who attacked him with an axe in an attempt to bring down the aircraft. A hijacking distress signal was transmitted. The flight was subsequently diverted and made an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, with the help of passengers who landed the plane. All 180 occupants disembarked without injury.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has also announced that he would confer Israel’s Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism. (ANI)

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