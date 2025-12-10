DT
Home / World / UAE hosts 2nd Founders' Retreat; strengthening UAE-India innovation, start-up ties

ANI
Updated At : 11:30 PM Dec 10, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): The UAE Embassy in New Delhi on Wednesday hosted the second annual Founders' Retreat from December 6 to 8.

The Retreat brought together the five winning companies of the UAE-India Start-Up Series to explore opportunities for collaboration, market expansion, and long-term engagement within the UAE's innovation ecosystem, according to an official release by the UAE Embassy in New Delhi.

This year's Retreat follows the conclusion of the UAE-India Start-Up Series, which attracted more than 10,000 applications from start-ups across India, the largest initiative of its kind held in the country and a tangible demonstration of the depth of the bilateral economic and investment partnership.

These applications spanned a wide range of innovation and technology disciplines, including AI, climatetech, advanced manufacturing, fintech, mobility, and healthcare.

From these applications, five high-potential ventures were selected for a fully funded UAE soft landing based on their innovation, market traction, and readiness for international expansion, the release stated.

The selected companies include Bioreform, which develops biodegradable alternatives to single-use plastics; Data Sutram, a provider of real-time regtech intelligence; DocketRun, which delivers AI-based industrial safety solutions; Endimension, which offers AI-driven radiology analysis; and SBNRI, a unified digital platform that enables NRIs to manage banking, investments, and taxation globally.

As part of the Retreat, the five winning founders were hosted in the UAE for a structured programme of targeted meetings with UAE-India Start-Up Series Pitch Partners, Emirates NBD, First Abu Dhabi Bank, and RAKEZ; Logistics Partner, DP World; and Cross-Border Partner, Hub71. These engagements included ecosystem briefings, onboarding consultations, and innovation tours, the embassy added.

The Retreat underscored how the UAE complements India's start-up success story by providing a platform for Indian innovation to scale globally.

The UAE-India Start-Up Series, the UAE-India CEPA Council's flagship programme delivered in partnership with the UAE Embassy in New Delhi, has further strengthened this collaboration by providing Indian companies with structured, commercially meaningful pathways into the UAE's fast-growing innovation ecosystem. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

