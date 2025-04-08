UAE hosts World Local Production Forum

Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 8 (ANI/WAM): Abdulrahman bin Mohamed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), inaugurated the third edition of World Local Production Forum (WLPF) in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade and Chairman of the Board of the Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE).

Organised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) with the support of the Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE), the forum is being held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center under the theme "Advancing Local Production for Health Equity, Global Health Security, and Sustainable Development,"

The three-day event, running until April 9, convenes heads of state, senior government officials, representatives of international organisations, leaders in the private sector, financial institutions, and experts from the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. This global gathering provides a platform for dialogue on strategies to strengthen local production capabilities and advance equitable access to essential healthcare products.

In his opening remarks, Al Owais stated that the World Local Production Forum 2025 provides a global platform to accelerate progress on equitable access to medicines, vaccines, and health technologies, a priority to ensuring equitable healthcare access and driving inclusive growth. He noted that the forum reflects the vital importance of strategic collaboration between the Emirates Drug Establishment and WHO.

He stressed that the UAE has established itself as a trusted hub for innovation in the pharmaceutical and medical industries, adding that the country's continued investments in this sector aim to expand local manufacturing capabilities, advance research ecosystems, and uphold the highest international quality standards.

The Minister further emphasised that the UAE is committed to integrating advanced technologies into healthcare production, including artificial intelligence, big data, and smart manufacturing systems.

Hosting this forum, Al Owais said, sends a clear message that local production is now at the heart of our development priorities, and that collaboration with others globally is the key to building a healthier future for all.

For his part, Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi stated that fostering international partnerships and facilitating strategic investments in the pharmaceutical sector are integral to the UAE's economic and healthcare objectives. He said: "Enhancing local pharmaceutical production is a cornerstone of the UAE's vision to strengthen global health security and ensure equitable access to medical care. As a global hub for trade and investment, the UAE is dedicated to developing a dynamic pharmaceutical industry that promotes innovation and sustainability, while supporting resilient and efficient supply chains."

He further reiterated the commitment of the Emirates Drug Establishment to advancing research and development, strengthening the regulatory landscape, and creating an environment conducive to pioneering pharmaceutical solutions. He stressed that the World Local Production Forum serves as a vital platform for aligning trade and health policies, ensuring that local manufacturing efforts contribute meaningfully to international health security and sustainable development.

The forum's opening program featured high-level keynote addresses and panel discussions. Distinguished speakers included Dr Fatima Al Kaabi, Director General of EDE , Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is the Director-General of WHO and Dr Yukiko Nakatani, Assistant Director-General for Access to Medicines and Health Products at WHO.

In her speech, Dr Fatima Al Kaabi stated that the forum, which brings together decision-makers and global experts, will strengthen the shared commitment to transforming the healthcare landscape through local production, advanced technology, and meaningful collaboration.

Al Kaabi noted that the pharmaceutical sector in the UAE has witnessed rapid growth in 2024 exceeding USD 5.6 billion and is projected to nearly double to USD 8 billion by 2030, fueled by innovation, strong regulatory frameworks, and increased investment in local manufacturing.

Al Kaabi emphasised that the Emirates Drug Establishment is committed to ensuring that all pharmaceutical products--whether manufactured locally or imported--adhere to the highest international standards, positioning the UAE as a leading destination for global pharmaceutical firms and biotech innovators.

She also highlighted that EDE will spare no effort to integrate artificial intelligence in drug discovery, adopt digital healthcare solutions, and promote sustainable pharmaceutical manufacturing practices, aiming to accelerate medical breakthroughs while upholding environmental responsibility. Dr. Al Kaabi concluded by lauding the partnership with WHO in making this forum a success.

For his part, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO, expressed his sincere appreciation to the United Arab Emirates for hosting the World Local Production Forum, held in conjunction with the AIM Congress 2025. He emphasised the forum's pivotal role as a global platform for collaborative efforts aimed at promoting health equity and the exchange of expertise and strategic insights among international stakeholders.

Dr Tedros highlighted the importance of building resilient local production ecosystems that support national and global healthcare systems. He underscored that this can be realised through a multifaceted approach encompassing technology transfer, advanced research and development, data sharing, and strengthening of regulatory frameworks. These efforts, he noted, are vital in enabling countries to develop and sustain robust pharmaceutical manufacturing capacities.

The first day's agenda included a high-level leaders' session titled "North-South and South-South Collaboration - Achieving Sustainable Local Production for Equity, Global Health Security, and Sustainable Development." Additional sessions focused on "Fostering Policy Coherence and Government Commitment," "The Role of Regulatory Excellence and Quality Assurance in Healthcare Manufacturing," "Nurturing Human Capital for Sustainable Development in Local Production," and "Talking to the Bankers: Bankable Business Cases for Sustainable Local Production."

The second day of the forum will feature discussions on critical topics such as "Stimulating R&D and Innovation for Public Health (All Products)," "Overcoming Challenges in the Sustainable Production of Therapeutics (Medicines)," "Overcoming Challenges in the Sustainable Production of Vaccines and Biologics," "Ensuring Demand Predictability and Generation for Effective Response," and "AI-Powered Innovation: Transforming Local Manufacturing Processes."

The third and final day will focus on practical experiences, strategies, and lessons learned in fostering a conducive environment for local pharmaceutical production. Representatives from WHO, the Member States' Eastern Mediterranean Regional Office, the Regional Office for Member States of the Americas, the Regional Office for Member States of South-East Asia, and the Regional Office for Member States of Europe will share insights on best practices and policy frameworks that support sustainable local production under the session titled "Member States' Eastern Mediterranean Regional Office Experiences: Practical Strategies and Lessons Learned in Establishing Conducive Local Production Landscapes." (ANI/WAM)

