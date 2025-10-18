DT
Home / World / UAE Humanitarian Ship sails to Gaza carrying 7,200 tonnes of aid under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3

UAE Humanitarian Ship sails to Gaza carrying 7,200 tonnes of aid under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3

ANI
Updated At : 06:50 AM Oct 18, 2025 IST
Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 18 (ANI/WAM): The UAE Humanitarian Ship set sail today for the Gaza Strip as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, carrying 7,200 tonnes of relief supplies aimed at meeting urgent needs and alleviating the suffering of people in the Strip.

The shipment includes 4,680 tonnes of essential food supplies, 2,160 tonnes of shelter materials, tents and winter clothing, along with 360 tonnes of medical supplies and four water tanks.

The cargo represents a comprehensive humanitarian response addressing the most pressing daily needs of Gaza's population.

This initiative embodies the unity and coordination of UAE humanitarian and charitable organisations that have joined efforts to uphold the nation's values of solidarity and swift response in providing aid to the Palestinian people. It comes in implementation of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who places humanitarian work among the country's top priorities and ensures the continuity of relief support for the people of Gaza.

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 reflects the UAE's deeply rooted humanitarian approach and its enduring commitment to global relief efforts, setting an international example of effective response and integrated humanitarian action to support those in need around the world. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

