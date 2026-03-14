UAE intercepts 9 ballistic missiles, 33 UAVs launched from Iran today amid West Asia conflict

Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 14 (ANI): The United Arab Emirates' air defence systems intercepted nine ballistic missiles and 33 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) launched from Iran on Saturday, the UAE Ministry of Defence said.

Advertisement

In a post on X, the ministry said the interceptions were carried out as part of ongoing defensive operations amid the escalating regional conflict.

Advertisement

"UAE air defence systems on 14th March engaged 9 ballistic missiles and 33 UAVs launched from Iran," the ministry stated.

Advertisement

It added that since the onset of what it described as Iranian aggression, the country's air defence systems have intercepted a total of 294 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,600 UAVs launched from Iran.

According to the ministry, the attacks have resulted in six fatalities involving nationals from the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh so far.

Advertisement

The ministry also said that 141 people have sustained minor to moderate injuries.

"These attacks have resulted in 6 fatalities of Emirati, Pakistani, Nepali and Bangladeshi nationals and 141 minor to moderate injuries among nationals of the UAE, Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Iran, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Uganda, Eritrea, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Comoros, Turkiye, Iraq, Nepal, Nigeria, Oman, Jordan, Palestine, Ghana, Indonesia and Sweden," the statement read.

The UAE Ministry of Defence affirmed that the country remains fully prepared to address any threats and will firmly confront attempts to undermine national security.

It added that the UAE is committed to protecting its sovereignty, security and stability while safeguarding its national interests and capabilities.

Meanwhile, CNN reported, citing a security official, that two drones struck the US Embassy in Baghdad today, though the extent of the damage and possible injuries remains unclear.

According to CNN, the drones hit the US diplomatic compound in the Iraqi capital, prompting concerns over the security situation in the area.

Video footage geolocated by CNN showed smoke and small flames rising from a building in the vicinity of the embassy compound following the incident.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the extent of the damage or whether there were any casualties. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)