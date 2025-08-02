DT
UAE, Jordan lead airdrop operation of humanitarian aid in Gaza alongside France, Germany, Italy and Spain

UAE, Jordan lead airdrop operation of humanitarian aid in Gaza alongside France, Germany, Italy and Spain

ANI
Updated At : 06:10 AM Aug 02, 2025 IST
Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 2 (ANI/ WAM): Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, conducted a phone call with Ayman Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. The two sides discussed the latest developments of the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, and ways to enhance joint coordination in relief efforts.

During the phone call, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan commended the ongoing humanitarian endeavours undertaken by Jordan to support the Palestinian people in Gaza, praising the close bilateral cooperation between the two countries in this vital field.

Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that under the directives of Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, the UAE continues to lead global initiatives to provide urgent humanitarian support through comprehensive efforts via land, air, and sea to the brotherly Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, who are experiencing extremely challenging humanitarian conditions.

Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasised that the 59th airdrop operation of humanitarian aid was implemented today, led by the UAE and Jordan, alongside seven aircraft from France, Germany, Italy, and Spain. These efforts are part of the "Operation Chivalrous Knight 3", which aims to deliver food and relief supplies to the most affected areas in the Strip.

Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan highlighted that this operation represents an efficient model for international cooperation in providing a humanitarian response, reflecting a steadfast commitment to the principle of solidarity with impacted nations. Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan reaffirmed that the UAE remains one of the leading countries supporting the brotherly Palestinian people, whether through direct relief efforts or continuous political and diplomatic action.

Furthermore, he highlighted the UAE's commitment to this unwavering humanitarian approach, in cooperation with its regional and international partners, to support civilians in Gaza and alleviate their suffering. These efforts reflect the steadfast principles adopted by the UAE to provide humanitarian support and urgent relief to nations during times of crisis, particularly the brotherly Palestinian people. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

