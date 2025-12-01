UAE-Kazakhstan Joint Committee discusses cooperation in AI, space, energy

Astana [Kazakhstan], December 1 (ANI/WAM): Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure and Special Envoy of the UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs to Kazakhstan, and Zhaslan Madiyev, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, co-chaired the tenth session of the UAE-Kazakhstan Joint Committee, which held in the capital, Astana.

The two sides discussed a range of topics of mutual interest, including international cooperation, investment, finance, health, transport services, artificial intelligence, space, and energy.

The convening of the Joint Committee reflects the depth of the historic partnership and the mutual commitment of both friendly nations to strengthen cooperation in priority sectors within an institutional framework that ensures tangible and sustainable progress serving their shared interests.

Both sides commended the growing momentum in bilateral relations, noting that non-oil trade between the two countries reached USD 5.6 billion in 2024, reflecting the strength of economic ties and the expanding scope of mutual investments.

The UAE delegation highlighted the official visit of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, to Astana in May 2025, which reaffirmed both countries' commitment to expanding strategic cooperation, exploring new opportunities for investment and innovation, and enhancing sustainable economic growth.

In his remarks at the meeting, Suhail Al Mazrouei emphasised the UAE's keenness to translate this vision into a tangible reality by deepening its relations with the Republic of Kazakhstan, in line with the directives of the wise leadership.

He explained that the UAE's approach is based on sustainable partnership, economic diversification, and achieving shared prosperity that serves the interests of both nations and their friendly peoples.

The session concluded with the signing of the minutes of the tenth Joint Committee meeting, in which both sides renewed their commitment to translating joint priorities into concrete outcomes within the committee's framework.

On the sidelines of the committee meeting, Al Mazrouei chaired a roundtable with Renat Bekturov, Governor of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) and Special Envoy of the President of Kazakhstan, for following up on projects in the UAE, in the presence of various government and private-sector entities from both countries.

During the roundtable, both sides stressed the importance of monitoring the implementation of agreed-upon projects and the need to open new horizons for cooperation between small and medium-sized enterprises in vital sectors, contributing to enhanced economic integration and stronger partnerships between the two countries.

During the visit, Al Mazrouei also chaired the sixth session of political consultations between the two countries, while the Kazakh side was headed by Yermek Kosherbayev, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The two sides discussed bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Al Mazrouei also held side meetings with Nurlan Sauranbayev, Minister of Transport, and Yerlan Akinzhenov, Minister of Energy, during which they discussed opportunities for cooperation in transport, logistics services, shipping corridors, and current and future energy projects between the two countries. (ANI/WAM)

