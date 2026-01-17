DT
UAE: Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Al Hosn Festival 2026

UAE: Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Al Hosn Festival 2026

ANI
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jan 17, 2026 IST
Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 17 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has visited Al Hosn Festival 2026, organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi at the historic Qasr Al Hosn site until 1 February 2026.

During the visit, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed reviewed several handicraft exhibitions and artistic works that reflect Emirati cultural identity and highlight the heritage of Abu Dhabi, through cultural activities aimed at raising awareness of the values of national heritage and embedding its presence in everyday community life.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that Al Hosn Festival and other cultural and heritage events represent a fundamental pillar in safeguarding national identity, reinforcing awareness of its values among younger generations, and passing cultural heritage to present and future generations through contemporary approaches that strengthen intergenerational connection and preserve culture as a core element of national identity.

Accompanying Sheikh Khaled during the visit were Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Anti-Narcotics Agency; Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Deputy Minister of State; and Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; along with several sheikhs and their children.

In its tenth edition, Al Hosn Festival features a wide range of events and activities that reflect authentic Emirati identity and heritage, highlighting the cultural values and social legacy that have shaped the community of Abu Dhabi across generations.

Over 16 days, the festival presents a series of cultural, artistic and entertainment programmes that showcase the rich diversity of Emirati heritage and encourage community participation through live and innovative experiences. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

