UAE-Kuwait Economic Forum to discuss trade, investment relations between two countries

Dubai [UAE], February 1 (ANI/WAM): The UAE-Kuwait Economic Forum will get under way next Monday as part of the "UAE and Kuwait: Brothers Forever" Week, which runs until 4th February across all emirates of the country.

The initiative aims to strengthen economic, trade and investment ties and highlight the depth of the historical relations linking the two countries and their brotherly peoples.

The forum represents a practical embodiment of the directives of the wise leadership to celebrate the fraternal and partnership-based relations between the UAE and Kuwait. It provides an ideal platform to explore investment opportunities and develop trade in key sectors, exchange views on developments in the economic landscape, and open new horizons for cooperation between the two countries.

The forum seeks to explore investment opportunities, enhance trade development between the two sides, support entrepreneurs and spotlight success stories in both countries, as well as examine the future of bilateral relations and underscore the deep-rooted historical ties binding the two nations and their peoples.

Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, said, "The UAE and the sisterly State of Kuwait share firmly rooted fraternal relations that form a solid foundation for developing deeper and more sustainable trade and investment cooperation. This supports the building of high-quality partnerships between the private sector and business communities in both countries, opening broader horizons for investors and entrepreneurs, and enhancing supply chain integration across vital sectors, including trade, industry, the new economy, renewable energy and logistics services."

He stressed that the Forum represents a pivotal milestone in strengthening the strategic partnership between the UAE and Kuwait in trade and investment and in contributing to the realisation of the vision of the leaderships of both fraternal countries to build an integrated model based on economic diversification, expanding trade and investment horizons, and empowering the private sector on both sides.

Dr Al Zeyoudi noted that the forum serves as a strategic platform for exchanging views and ideas on the future of the two economies, exploring opportunities for joint growth, and examining mechanisms to develop investment and trade partnerships in priority sectors. This, he said, will enhance the resilience of the UAE and Kuwaiti economies and support the establishment of an integrated economic ecosystem that looks to the future, keeps pace with global transformations and reinforces the competitiveness of both countries at the regional and global levels.

The UAE-Kuwaiti Economic Forum will be inaugurated by Al Zeyoudi, and Khalifa Abdullah Al-Ajeel, Kuwait's Minister of Commerce and Industry.

Both will deliver keynote addresses reviewing the economic and trade relations between the two countries, how they have evolved over the decades, the exceptional fraternal relations linking the UAE and Kuwait, and ways to further develop the economic partnership in support of sustainable development and enhanced cooperation between the two brotherly nations. (ANI/WAM)

