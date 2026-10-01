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Home / World / UAE launches legal investigation into flydubai cockpit incident on Tel Aviv-bound flight

UAE launches legal investigation into flydubai cockpit incident on Tel Aviv-bound flight

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ANI
Updated At : 04:37 PM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 1 (ANI): The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has formally announced that judicial authorities have opened a comprehensive investigation into the mid-air incident aboard flydubai flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv, after the co-pilot stabbed the pilot in an apparent attempt to crash the plane.

The Boeing 737 aircraft was diverted and landed safely at Tabuk Airport in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia following an altercation inside the flight deck.

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According to an official statement issued by MoFA, UAE Attorney-General Counsellor Dr. Hamad Al Shamsi has directed the formation of a specialised team from the Public Prosecution to investigate the precise causes and motives behind the disturbance.

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The Ministry emphasised that UAE judicial authorities maintain full jurisdiction over the case under applicable law, as the aircraft is registered in the UAE and operates under its national flag.

Consequently, UAE legal standards apply to offences committed on board, regardless of whether the aircraft was outside UAE airspace at the time of the incident.

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"The United Arab Emirates is closely following the incident involving flydubai flight FZ1073 from Dubai International Airport to Tel Aviv, which was diverted and landed safely at Tabuk Airport in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia... The Ministry noted that the investigation includes examining all circumstances and motives surrounding the incident, including any possible connection to terrorist activity or intent, and whether it involved prior planning or direction," read the statement.

The UAE expressed appreciation for the quick response and cooperation of Saudi authorities in managing the aircraft's landing and securing those on board.

Authorities urged the public and media to rely strictly on official statements and refrain from spreading unverified information while the inquiry remains ongoing.

Highlighting India's steadfast solidarity following the terrifying mid-air incident aboard the Israel-bound flight after the violent cockpit attack, the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi shared on X that Ambassador Deepak Mittal and Consul General in Dubai Vishnu Vardhan Reddy met the family members of Captain Smit Machchhar to convey unwavering support.

"Amb @d_mittal73 & CG Dr. E. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy met the family members of Captain Smit Machchhar to convey the Govt of India’s unwavering support to the hero and his family. India stands immensely proud of Captain Smit for his exceptional bravery and selfless service," the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi posted on X.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Captain Machchhar for displaying courage despite being seriously injured.

"The incident that occurred yesterday, Captain Smit of India demonstrated remarkable patience, presence of mind, and courage; indeed, as the Prime Minister of Israel stated today, an Indian prevented a 9/11-style tragedy. For every citizen of our country, Smit's valour fills us with immense pride," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister added that he had spoken to Machchhar’s family and enquired about his health, stating, "Today, I had a conversation with his father Bhupendrabhai, his mother Gitaben, and his wife Sonalben. His medical treatment is currently ongoing, and today the entire world feels proud of him."

Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar is a seasoned aviator with more than 13 years of commercial aviation experience and around 9,750 total flying hours, predominantly operating Boeing 737 aircraft. Before joining Flydubai, he spent 11 years with SpiceJet, where he served as a Line Training Captain.

Meanwhile, Flydubai has temporarily suspended flights to and from Israel as the investigation into Wednesday's mid-air incident remains underway, according to the airline. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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