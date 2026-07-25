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Home / World / UAE launches urgent relief response for Ghana flood victims under President's directives

UAE launches urgent relief response for Ghana flood victims under President's directives

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ANI
Updated At : 09:38 AM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 25 (ANI/WAM): Under the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE--through the UAE Aid Agency--has launched an urgent humanitarian response to support those affected by recent devastating floods in the friendly Republic of Ghana.

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The floods caused deaths and widespread damage to homes and infrastructure, affecting thousands of families.

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The UAE's response reflects its longstanding commitment to supporting countries and communities affected by natural disasters and humanitarian crises. The floods affected 131,825 people from 21,367 families, displaced 38,651 people and caused 45 deaths.

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Dr Tareq Ahmed Al Ameri, Chairman of the UAE Aid Agency, emphasised the UAE's steadfast global commitment to delivering swift emergency relief during natural disasters and humanitarian crises, including the recent floods in Ghana.

Al Ameri said the UAE's relief efforts include providing essential food supplies and shelter materials to those affected, while supporting the Ghanaian government's response to the disaster.

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He added that UAE Aid Agency teams are coordinating with local partners in Ghana to deliver aid to the most affected and vulnerable families, provide essential food and shelter supplies, and support early recovery and stabilisation efforts.

The UAE had earlier expressed its solidarity with the Republic of Ghana following the floods caused by heavy rainfall, which resulted in deaths, injuries and extensive damage. It also conveyed its sincere condolences to the families of the victims and to the government and people of Ghana, and wished the injured a speedy recovery. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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