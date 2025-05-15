UAE leaders condole with President of Uruguay over passing of former President
UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed and senior leaders extended condolences to President Yamandu Orsi of Uruguay over the passing of former President Jose Mujica.
Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 15 (ANI/WAM): President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to Yamandu Orsi, President of the Republic of Paraguay, over the passing of former President Jose Mujica.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to President Yamandu Orsi. (ANI/WAM)
(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)
