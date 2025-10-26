DT
PT
Home / World / UAE leaders congratulate Catherine Connolly on winning presidential election in Ireland

ANI
Updated At : 09:25 PM Oct 26, 2025 IST
Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 26 (ANI/WAM): President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Catherine Connolly on winning the presidential elections in the Republic of Ireland.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar congratulatory messages to Catherine Connolly. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

