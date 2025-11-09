UAE leaders congratulate King of Cambodia on Independence Day

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 9 (ANI/WAM): President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to King Norodom Sihamoni of Cambodia on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to King Sihamoni and to Prime Minister Hun Manet on the occasion. (ANI/WAM)

