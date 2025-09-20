UAE leaders congratulate President of Nepal on Constitution Day

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 20 (ANI/WAM): President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Ramchandra Paudel of Nepal on the occasion of his country's Constitution Day.

Advertisement

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to President Paudel and to Prime Minister Sushila Karki. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)