UAE-Lithuania Business Forum explores future cooperation opportunities in technology, renewable energy sectors

Sharjah [UAE], April 9 (ANI/WAM): The UAE-Lithuania Business Forum, held today, Wednesday, at the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), showcased opportunities to enhance bilateral economic relations and expand cooperation in high-potential sectors including technology and green energy.

Organised by the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry, the forum highlighted the positive momentum and rapid growth in UAE-Lithuania ties, reinforced by a series of strategic agreements and memorandums of understanding. These include the MoU recently signed between the UAE Chambers and the Association of Lithuanian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, setting the stage for future collaboration and mutual investment growth.

The forum was attended by Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Vice Chairman of the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Chairman of SCCI, along with Sigitas Gailiunas, President of the Association of Lithuanian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, and Ramunas Davidonis, Ambassador of Lithuania to the UAE.

Also present were Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI; Ahmed Juma Al Qaizi, Assistant Secretary-General of the UAE Chambers; Fatima Khalifa Al Muqarrab, Director of the International Relations Department at SCCI, alongside a group of investors and local business representatives.

Delivering his opening speech, Abdallah Sultan Al Owais extended a warm welcome to the Lithuanian delegation, noting that the forum reflects the UAE Chambers' ongoing commitment to supporting the UAE's strategic vision of diversifying global economic partnerships and strengthening its position as a regional and international hub for trade and investment.

He noted that the UAE-Lithuania Business Forum serves as a platform for exploring new opportunities for cooperation and growth between the private sectors of the two countries, while also fostering stronger trade links and broader investment prospects.

Al Owais pointed to the UAE's world-class infrastructure and investor-centric legal and legislative framework as key enablers for Lithuanian businesses seeking regional market access. He also highlighted the growing significance of cross-border collaboration amid current global economic challenges.

He said, "We recognise that in today's globalised world, international cooperation is more crucial than ever before. We look forward to sharing expertise and increasing investments with the Lithuanian private sector in areas, particularly in high-potential sectors such as technology, advanced manufacturing, and green energy.".

"With the UAE's forward-looking economic approach and its commitment to future-focused investment, this forum presents an ideal platform to foster knowledge-sharing, identify new business ventures, and build enduring partnerships that will yield mutual benefits for our two nations," Al Owais added.

For his part, Sigitas Gailiunas reaffirmed the commitment of the Association of Lithuanian Chambers of Commerce to increasing its presence and regular participation in bilateral forums that facilitate business-to-business interaction and investment growth between the UAE and Lithuania.

He said that that Lithuania offers a conducive ecosystem for tech startups, underpinned by strong capabilities in software development, IT, and telecommunications. He noted that Emirati companies have the potential to forge successful investment partnerships in such sectors.

The forum featured a series of presentations and panel discussions highlighting key investment prospects for joint ventures between the UAE and Lithuanian private sectors.

Key topics included innovation, advanced technology, and renewable energy, with a particular focus on green technologies as a promising field for cooperation. These sectors align with both countries' commitments to carbon emission reduction and the global momentum toward sustainable development and clean energy adoption.

During the gathering, the Sharjah Chamber highlighted the emirate's competitive advantages as a leading investment destination, delivering a presentation that outlined the promising opportunities available across various sectors including manufacturing, logistics, tourism, education, healthcare, and the creative economy.

The presentation also detailed the comprehensive support mechanisms and facilitation services available to investors aiming to establish or expand their businesses in the emirate of Sharjah.

On the sidelines of the forum, SCCI signed two Memoranda of Understanding with the Chamber of Commerce, Industry, and Crafts in Siauliai, and the Chamber of Commerce, Industry, and Crafts in Kaunas, Lithuania.

These strategic agreements aim to strengthen economic partnerships between the business communities of both countries. They outline cooperation in exchanging trade delegations and discussions in export and economic sectors, supporting follow-up visits, and coordinating the establishment and expansion of a business network that facilitates the exchange of opportunities among chamber members.

The MoUs also include provisions for sharing commercial data and statistics, conducting joint research activities, and participating in trade events, exhibitions, and conferences, as well as promoting the exchange of expertise, knowledge, and training opportunities. (ANI/WAM)

