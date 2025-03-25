UAE: Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session addresses importance of fostering positive values in community

Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 25, (ANI/WAM): The fourth and final Ramadan session of Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed was held under the title 'Fostering Positive Values in the Community' in the presence of Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, as well as senior officials, academics, and representatives of UAE entities.

The session, which was held at the dedicated Majlis venue at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, was moderated by Eisa Al Subousi, Project Lead at the Year of Community, and featured a panel of guest speakers recognised for their contributions to UAE society.

Throughout their discussion, speakers explored the importance of encouraging values such as generosity, compassion, and social solidarity, as well as the far-reaching impact of volunteering and humanitarian work in strengthening community cohesion and wellbeing.

Foster mother Aysha Al Busmait began by discussing misconceptions regarding fostering and adoption, explaining that Islam encourages fostering as a blessed act of service to others.

She noted that the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, left behind an enduring humanitarian legacy, including through his kindness towards children in need of family care.

Tree-planting pioneer and civil engineer Sinan Al Awsi commented that his initiative of planting 209 trees over a 500-metre stretch in Abu Dhabi to grant shade to pedestrians embodied his belief that all individuals can demonstrate responsibility towards their community and country through volunteering.

He remarked that his planting of trees throughout the city was an expression of gratitude to the UAE, noting that his volunteer efforts led to beneficial environmental and societal outcomes while inspiring the surrounding community.

Addressing his motivations for establishing the Rabdan Volunteer Team, Salem Al Braiki recalled his realisation that volunteering opportunities were available to the public and could achieve significant impact locally.

Now responsible for leading programmes focused on improving the integration of senior citizens into society, including through the 'Journey of Generations' programme involving over 700 senior citizens, Al Braiki has worked to develop bridges of communication between generations and encourage youth to learn from the experience and expertise of senior citizens.

Reem Al Dhabyani, a volunteer at the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, remarked that people of determination are an integral part of the UAE community across various fields, including sports, media, entrepreneurship, and volunteering.

Noting the contributions of People of Determination to initiatives such as 'The Document' project and The Bee Cafe, Al Dhabyani commented that volunteers can develop lifelong skills and forge lasting relationships with other individuals and entities through their service.

At the session's conclusion, moderator Eisa Al Subousi asked each panellist to outline the most important decision they would make if they were an official in their chosen field, as well as their desired impact, with speakers emphasising the importance of all members of society taking the first step towards serving and uplifting the broader community to shape a more prosperous future for all.

'Fostering Positive Values in the Community' will be broadcast on Wednesday, 26th March at 5 pm on Abu Dhabi TV and the Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed YouTube channel (youtube.com/@MajlisMohamedbinZayed). (ANI/WAM)

