UAE marks International Day for Tolerance, reinforces global role in promoting moderation

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 16 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates today marks the International Day for Tolerance, designated by the United Nations on 16th November each year as an annual occasion to encourage tolerance, unity and the promotion of coexistence and acceptance among people.

This year's occasion coincides with the activities of the National Festival of Tolerance and Coexistence 2025, which began yesterday at Umm Al Emarat Park in Abu Dhabi and will continue until 18th November under the theme "Hand in Hand".

The festival provides a platform for community, cultural and human dialogue that brings together different segments of society. This year, the People's Republic of China is the guest of honour, alongside the participation of more than 26 countries through artistic, cultural and heritage activities and dedicated pavilions.

In 2025, the UAE continued its pivotal role in amplifying the voice of moderation and advancing the culture of tolerance and openness around the world. The country hosted the fifth edition of the Global Tolerance and Human Fraternity Conference and witnessed the convening of the second edition of the Human Fraternity Majlis, with the participation of leaders, officials, experts, Nobel Peace Prize laureates, youth leaders and changemakers from around the world, marking the sixth anniversary of the signing of the Document on Human Fraternity.

The UAE also hosted the second International Dialogue of Civilisations and Tolerance Conference, organised by the Emirates Scholar Center for Research and Studies in cooperation with the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, under the theme "Empowering Youth for a Tolerant Future".

The Emirates Scholar Center for Research and Studies launched the Coexistence Platform, the first digital platform powered by artificial intelligence that aims to share the UAE leadership's vision on dialogue and tolerance. The platform enables users to ask questions on tolerance, coexistence and peace and provides accurate responses supported by official sources.

The third edition of "World Governments as Incubators for Tolerance" conference, launched by the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, focused on strengthening dialogue between policymakers, academics and researchers to exchange best practices in enhancing tolerance and inclusivity. It also examined the role of government policies in shaping societal attitudes towards diversity and assessed the effectiveness of different government initiatives aimed at promoting tolerance globally.

In April, the UAE hosted the "Global Justice, Love and Peace Summit", the world's largest peace conference. The summit witnessed the declaration of the Peace Charter titled ""A Love Letter to Humanity, signed by 12 Nobel laureates.

Over the past years, the UAE has secured its place among the world's top 20 countries in global competitiveness indicators related to tolerance and coexistence. This has been achieved through its significant progress in this field, including the establishment of the Hedayah - The International Center of Excellence For Countering Extremism and Violent Extremism in 2013, the first independent applied research institution supporting dialogue, research and training to counter extremism. The UAE also established the Muslim Council of Elders in July 2014, an independent international body dedicated to promoting peace in the Islamic world.

In July 2015, the UAE issued a federal decree law on combating discrimination and hatred aimed at promoting global tolerance and confronting all forms of discrimination and racism.

In February 2016, the UAE created, for the first time globally, a ministry dedicated to tolerance, which later became the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence following the July 2020 Cabinet reshuffle. The ministry plays a vital role locally and globally in entrenching the values of tolerance through flagship initiatives such as World Governments as Incubators for Tolerance, which aims to make federal and local government institutions a model in fostering a culture of tolerance in the workplace, and the Knights of Tolerance initiative, which focuses on preparing community leaders committed to tolerance, coexistence and human fraternity, in addition to supporting tolerance clubs in schools and universities.

Internationally, the ministry leads initiatives including the Global Tolerance Alliance and other international programmes that promote cooperation among nations and institutions worldwide to advance a culture of peace and mutual understanding.

On 21st June 2017, the UAE issued a law establishing the International Institute for Tolerance. In 2018, the country established the World Muslim Communities Council, which works to promote the values of moderation, dialogue, tolerance and national belonging.

The UAE designated 2019 as the Year of Tolerance, a year that witnessed the historic meeting in Abu Dhabi between Dr. Ahmed Al Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, and Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church. The meeting resulted in the issuance of the Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together.

During its presidency of the UN Security Council in June 2023, the UAE led efforts to adopt the landmark Resolution 2686 on tolerance, peace and international security, which, for the first time, recognised the link between hate speech, extremism and international peace and security. The resolution also encouraged the promotion of tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

The UAE has launched numerous global awards that recognise individuals and entities contributing to peaceful coexistence, including the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Award for Tolerance, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for World Peace, and the UAE International Award for Poets of Peace. (ANI/WAM)

