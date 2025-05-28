DT
UAE Ministry of Finance holds workshop to boost crisis preparedness, forecasting capabilities

UAE Ministry of Finance holds workshop to boost crisis preparedness, forecasting capabilities

UAE Ministry of Finance held a workshop on crisis management and forecasting, bringing together senior government officials and experts to explore best practices in emergency preparedness and strategic planning.
ANI
Updated At : 12:01 AM May 28, 2025 IST
Dubai [UAE] May 27 (ANI/WAM): UAE Ministry of Finance held a workshop on crisis management and forecasting, bringing together senior government officials and experts to explore best practices in emergency preparedness and strategic planning.

The event, held in Dubai, was attended by Younis Haji AlKhoori, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Finance; assistant undersecretaries; department directors; and representatives from the American University of Sharjah.

In addition to highlighting the latest international practices in crisis management and forecasting, the workshop aimed to enhance the capabilities of national teams to respond effectively and plan proactively for future challenges. This aligns with the country's efforts to build a flexible government capable of adapting to evolving circumstances.

Younis Haji AlKhoori emphasised that the workshop is part of the Ministry's commitment to strengthening institutional readiness. He highlighted that investing in capacity building for crisis management and forecasting is key to ensuring business continuity and improving government performance amid regional and global challenges.

"We are moving forward with our efforts to instill a culture of readiness within the organisational work environment, empowering our staff to make swift, well-thought-out decisions during crises and ensuring sustainable service delivery," said AlKhoori.

The workshop featured three key sessions. The first focused on how to understand and prepare for crisis management, covering topics such as types of crises, response strategies, crisis communication, risk assessment techniques, and scenario analysis.

The second session delved into the latest forecasting methods for proactive crisis management, highlighting their role in minimising risks. The third session was dedicated to practical applications and simulated responses, allowing participants to test their decision-making skills under pressure while applying forecasting and risk management tools.

Professor Anis Samet, a Finance Professor at the American University of Sharjah and a recognised expert in risk management, sustainable finance, and corporate governance, delivered the workshop. He brings extensive academic and professional experience, having served as a risk management consultant for several prestigious international organisations. His research has been widely published in leading international academic journals.

Participants also engaged in interactive discussions with specialists and academics leading the sessions, exchanging insights and experiences aimed at enhancing the efficiency of the government work system to meet future challenges. (ANI/WAM)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

