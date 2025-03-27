UAE: Ministry of Finance launches humanitarian, social initiatives during Ramadan

Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 27 (ANI/WAM): As part of its commitment to social responsibility and volunteerism, the Ministry of Finance has launched four humanitarian and social initiatives during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

These efforts align with the goals of the "Year of Community 2025," which seeks to strengthen cohesion and solidarity among members of society and enhance initiatives aimed at supporting the most vulnerable and improving their quality of life.

The initiatives include: "Ramadan Mir", "Supporting Humanitarian Cases", "Inspired by Zayed's Generosity", and "Eid Gifts on Us".

Younis Haji AlKhoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, affirmed that the community-driven initiatives organised by the Ministry during Ramadan reflect its steadfast commitment to social responsibility and to fostering the spirit of giving and compassion, which are deeply rooted in the UAE's values.

He noted that these initiatives go beyond offering support to those in need; they also promote a culture of volunteerism and strengthen effective partnerships between government entities and the private sector--contributing to the development of a more cohesive and sustainable society.

He added: "These efforts are fully aligned with the pillars of the Year of Community 2025, which aims to enhance social solidarity and activate the role of institutions in serving the community. The Ministry of Finance remains dedicated to launching impactful initiatives that deliver lasting positive change, empower beneficiaries, and improve their quality of life -- guided by a holistic vision inspired by the values of solidarity and humanity championed by our wise leadership."

The Ministry of Finance organised the "Ramadan Mir" initiative for Families in Need initiative at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with the Family Care Authority and the Emirates Red Crescent.

More than 50 volunteers from the Ministry's leadership and staff participated in distributing food baskets containing essential items to help ease the financial burden on less fortunate families. The initiative reflects the Ministry's commitment to strengthening social cohesion and fostering a culture of giving--mirroring the UAE's enduring humanitarian principles.

The Ministry also launched the "Supporting Humanitarian Cases" initiative in cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent. This initiative focused on offering support to individuals facing critical health conditions and financial difficulties. Through contributions from Ministry employees, the initiative aimed to provide essential medical assistance and help patients cover urgent treatment costs.

In celebration of Zayed Humanitarian Day, marked annually on the 19th of Ramadan, the Ministry of Finance launched the From "Inspired by Zayed's Generosity" initiative, in collaboration with the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments, Zakat Fund, and the Emirates Red Crescent.

The initiative targeted more than 1,500 people from underprivileged communities. Inspired by the values of generosity and unity instilled by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the initiative involved organising Iftar campaigns primarily aimed at supporting blue-collar workers.

Concluding its Ramadan programme, the Ministry organised the "Eid Gifts on Us" initiative in Dubai, in partnership with Rashid Centre for People of Determination. The initiative brought joy to 50 individuals registered with the centre, marking Eid Al Fitr with acts of kindness and inclusion--reinforcing the values of community support and social cohesion. (ANI/WAM)

